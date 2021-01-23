100 Thieves throttle Immortals, advance to LCS Lock In semifinals

100 Thieves are the first team to advance to the semifinals of the LCS Lock In tournament.

The first quarterfinal matchup of the 2021 LCS Lock In tournament was over in a hurry, with 100 Thieves convincingly taking down Immortals by a 2-0 score.

The clean sweep was an immensely bloody affair, as a total of 63 kills were posted across just two League of Legends games. 100 Thieves won both games with an exclamation point, securing 13 kills in the first game and 32 in the second.

Both games saw 100 Thieves’ breakout star in the bottom lane, FBI, contribute immensely to the team’s victories. After telling Dot Esports that he believes he’s “been playing really badly on stage during the last four games,” after last night’s group stage victory against Golden Guardians, FBI busted out a monstrous performance against Immortals today, posting a final line score of 10/2/19 for the series.

.@VictorHuang gives his thoughts on his @100Thieves support @Huhi and how well he's been playing so far. pic.twitter.com/9vc8OMPpvl — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) January 23, 2021

100 Thieves will advance to the semifinals of the LCS Lock In tournament, where the team will face the winner of Saturday’s match between TSM and Cloud9. The later stages of the tournament will be shifting from a best-of-three format to a best-of-five format, as well.

As for Immortals, the team struggled to put its full lineup together ahead of the Lock In tournament due to complications surrounding international visas, and as a result, played today’s match with a lineup of Academy players. It remains to be seen if Immortals’ opening day roster will resemble the lineup the team put forth during the Lock In tournament, or if players such as Raes and Destiny will arrive in the United States in time for the team’s first match of the season.

Regardless, the team won’t be seen again until the LCS officially opens its regular season on Feb. 5.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.