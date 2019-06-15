100 Thieves discuss current issues in latest team vlog⁠

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

What’s happening with 100 Thieves? It’s a question that many fans and analysts have been asking since their slump in the 2019 LCS Spring Split. At the beginning of the year, people had this team pegged as a possible contender for the LCS crown. As we surge toward the third week of the Summer Split, however, it’s clear that they’re anything but that.

This week, 100 Thieves released another team vlog detailing some of the problems surrounding the roster and their shakiness on stage. From what multiple players on the team have shown, it seems like they haven’t fixed the synergy issues that have plagued them since the start of the year.

“All of our plays are hesitant,” veteran support Zaqueri “aphromoo” Black said. “We don’t go, we go at the wrong time, we go too late. In scrims, we definitely have that going for us. Once we just figure out how to transition it and have our identity on our match day, we’ll be cool.”

100 Thieves have apparently had problems with translating their success in scrims to the stage. Coach Neil “pr0lly” Hammad said that “once [they] get on stage, something has been drastically changing.” Communication is a huge aspect of a successful team and that also looks like a problem area for 100 Thieves.

Players don’t seem to talk too much to one another and 100 Thieves simply don’t have a team identity that they can rely on to win games with. This team hasn’t won a game since March 2 in the sixth week of the LCS Spring Split. The coaching staff has opted to move some of its Academy pieces into the starting LCS lineup in order to shake up things to find some sort of silver lining to their dreadful Summer Split start.

100 Thieves will play Golden Guardians today (June 15) at 8pm CT.