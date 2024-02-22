In Last Epoch, one of the earliest decisions you face happens during the Ezra’s Ledger side quest. Ezra requests that you recover his ledger from his study. But another character, Artem, overhears your conversation and offers you a different reward if you bring the ledger to him instead. Here’s who to give Ezra’s Ledger to in Last Epoch.

What happens when you give Ezra’s Ledger to Artem or Ezra in Last Epoch?

A guaranteed critical strike with a big downside. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you return the ledger to Ezra, he rewards you with the Avarice Unique gloves. Choosing to betray him and giving the ledger to Artem instead earns you the Gambler’s Fallacy Unique amulet. Both items are quite rare and offer different benefits.

Avarice enhances your defense and recovery, providing 10 armor, 5 to 10 additional mana, 3 percent of damage leeched as health, a 30 to 39 percent faster leech rate, and 13 percent elemental resistance. This means you’ll take less damage and heal when attacking enemies.

enhances your defense and recovery, providing 10 armor, 5 to 10 additional mana, 3 percent of damage leeched as health, a 30 to 39 percent faster leech rate, and 13 percent elemental resistance. This means you’ll take less damage and heal when attacking enemies. Gambler’s Fallacy increases your health by 5 to 25 percent and offers a 100 percent Critical Strike chance if you haven’t dealt a critical hit in the last four seconds. If you have, your critical chance is reduced by 50 percent for the same duration. Additionally, landing a critical hit regains 10 to 15 health.

The best Ezra’s Ledger item choice in Last Epoch

Give Ezra’s Ledger to Ezra and get the Avarice gloves. The health leech feature is good for all classes and Masteries in Last Epoch, and is particularly effective for characters using area damage and diving into large enemy mobs. Also, the elemental resistances give you a big advantage, as few items offer protection across all elements.

Gambler’s Fallacy does promise a guaranteed critical strike, but this benefit triggers only every four seconds. Following a critical hit, your chance to land another critical within the next four seconds significantly decreases. If you’re always attacking and using skills, you might find that Gambler’s Fallacy actually reduces your overall damage per second rather than improving it.

The Gambler’s Fallacy amulet suits builds designed for luring large groups of enemies to unleash a single, powerful area attack after a while with a guaranteed crit. This strategy demands good knowledge of your class and a specific build, while the Avarice gloves are a universally better choice due to their straightforward and broad advantages.