Where to find the merchant’s tipped cart in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has plenty of main and side quest content to keep Henry busy. You’ll learn about an overturned cart during your time in Troskowitz, but finding the cart’s location proves itself tricky.

Merchant’s tipped cart location in KCD2

The cart you need to find. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it’s endlessly tempting to turn to crime and thievery for free loot in Kingdom Come 2, you can find the merchant’s tipped cart for some goodies at no risk. Finding this cart won’t complete any quests or missions, so it’s just a fun side activity to do when you’re in the area. The fastest route to the tipped cart is via the Zhelejov fast travel point.

Once you get there, you’ll want to head northwest through the arched bridge along the lake’s water. Simply follow the path northwest until you spot the cart in the water on your left. If you don’t have the Zhelejov travel point, you can head directly west from Tachov until you reach the lake.

As you approach the cart, you’ll actually notice a POI marker appear on your map. The cabbage is overturned in the water with floating parts nearby. You’ll want to loot the basket on the left and the box on the right. There will be potions, most notably Saviour Schnapps. If you head to the cart itself, you’ll find some cabbages. Cabbages aren’t that great for food raw, so I recommend tossing them in a campfire pot to cook them up with other ingredients like raw meat. There’s even a campfire spot on the path from Zhelejov.

KCD 2 takes place in a pretty massive open world, so make sure to investigate anything interesting. While this is the only overturned merchant cart we know about right now, it’s safe to assume there are other lootable POIs in the game. Keep your eyes peeled when you’re adventuring. Furthermore, this isn’t the only cart you’ll want to find in KCD 2. You’ll also need to find a missing cart for the Blacksmith’s The Jaunt quest.



