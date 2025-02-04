Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 system requirements and recommended specs

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a beast of the game on PC, and depending on what parts you have installed, you might not even be able to play it on the lowest settings on offer.

While console players won’t need to worry if their PS5 or Xbox can run the game, PC players might need to seriously consider upgrading if they are running some old tech, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 chugs a lot of younger systems, especially if you want to play the game with the best graphics in town.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 PC system requirements

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) CPU: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 100 GB or more

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Windows 10 64-bit (or newer) CPU: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 32 GB

32 GB Graphics Card: RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

RTX 4070 or AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 100 GB or more

Where can I check my PC settings?

You have to do different actions to check what devices are currently running on your PC unless you want to open it up and take a look yourself, so to make your life easier, here is a quick rundown on how to check some of your kit.

To find your CPU, open the Task Manager and click the Performance tab. From here, you can select the CPU option, and the name of your CPU should be near the top of the screen. You can find your GPU and RAM here as well by clicking the GPU and Memory options and looking again at the top of your screen to see what Graphics card you own.

Finding your OS, though, is different. Open up the Start menu and head to Settings. From there, select System, and then at the bottom will be the About section, though chances are you are already using Windows 10 or even 11 if you’re on a modern system.

You can find out how much storage you have by following some of the same steps too: click Start, open Settings, click System, and then, instead of going to About, click Storage instead. It’ll tell you how much storage you have in total and how much is used and available. Be sure to clear out some space, as you need over 100 GB for the game and its DLC in the future if you plan to invest further.

