Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does not hold back at all when it comes to its more explicit romance scenes, and there are plenty of options if you’re looking to explore that side of the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how romance works in KCD2.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 romance, explained

There are two different types of romance options in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The first is the much more common one-off romances you can engage with random NPC characters. You can actually find these quite easily in Taverns and Bathhouses. Go to a Bathhouse and request the full service to romance the Bathmaids. The first Bathhouse you can find is in the Trosky region at Zhelejov. Some of them will cost you some coin, but the cost gets offset by the powerful Time Well Spent buff you receive.

Besides the quicker options, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has several quests that eventually lead to different romances. These usually involve completing requests and side quests in the game. But unlike most modern games, there isn’t always some method to track these, and they’re entirely missable if you pick the wrong dialogue option or aren’t at the right place at the right time. You’ll also have to invest in the Persuasion skill quite a bit to have the best chance with romancing characters.

All characters you can romance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Romance options for everyone.

Here is a list of all the characters you can romance through their optional quests:

Doubravka

Widow Johnaka of Zhernov

Lousy Mary

Black Bartoush

Katherine

Kiara

Lady Rosa Ruthard

Henry

If you’re wondering what the scenes look like, then most of them just end with the screen fading to black and Henry engaging in what only sounds like physically strenuous activities. But in other cases, you will get full-blown nudity in these romance scenes, especially with the more important characters.

These romances are tied to performing certain actions during their quests and your interactions with them. We’ll be adding in-depth guides on how to romance each of them soon!

What is the Time Well Spent buff?

Some of the scenes can get quite steamy.

Romance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is not just for show; it also gives Henry a status buff called Time Well Spent. You get this buff whenever you engage in romance with any character, whether it be a one-night stand or a more dedicated romance with your partner. This buff gives Henry a +1 to his Strength, Agility, and Vitality for several hours, which is one of the strongest buffs in the game, especially early on. Furthermore, whenever the buff wears off, you can always return to a Bathhouse or romantic partner to get it back up.

That’s all you need to know about romance in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, check out how to steal and lockpick and learn how to fix the bleeding red screen.

