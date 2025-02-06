Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 – Gallant Huntsman Kit location and how to get

If you’ve bought the Gold Edition for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you can get a head start and make the early hours much less punishing. However, these extra rewards are not available immediately. So we’ll go over how to find and collect the Gallant Huntsman Kit and all the other Gold Edition rewards.

Gallant Huntsman Kit DLC items location

You can find the Gallant Huntsman Kit in a chest next to Blacksmith Radovan’s smithy in Tachov. Tachov is a five-minute jog northeast of Troskowitz, where you’ll first gain access to the open-world exploration. You’ll have to head there for the main quest to work with the Blacksmith Radovan eventually, but we suggest heading there as your first priority once you’re done with the prologue for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. You can see the location on the map below.

It’s a bit of a walk all the way to Tachov. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re there, you can speak to Radovan and complete his first task by crafting a Hunting Blade at the smithy. Once you complete this task, he’ll hire you and give you access to a bed and chest right next to his house, inside the woodshed.

It’s the door in the back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to your new quarters and interact with the chest, where you will find the Gallant Huntsman kit and all the Gold Edition DLC rewards. You can also use the chest to store all your existing items and ease the burden on Henry. Another nice thing to note is that all items between the chests you find at inns and permanent beds are transferrable to one another, which makes for convenient item storage.

The red and green colors of a Master Huntsman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All Gold Edition DLC items in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Here’s a list of all the Gold Edition items in this chest:

St. Hubert’s hat

Master Huntsman’s hood

Nimrod’s coat

Master Huntsman’s gloves

Master Huntsman’s hose

Master Huntsman’s boots

Artemis’ crossbow

Hunting bolt

Shield of Spring

Shield of Summer

Heater Shield – Autumn

Shield of Winter

This set provides a pretty big boost to your Charisma, which will make Persuasion checks a lot easier. The crossbow is actually quite powerful against enemies with lighter armor and especially useful if you’re trying out a stealthy assassin type of playstyle. Alternatively, if you’re short on cash, you can sell some of the Shields or even the Artemis Crossbow to line your pockets quickly.

Completing the prologue can take you up to an hour or two, so it will take you a bit before you get access to the Gallant Huntsman Kit. Furthermore, it’s only available for players who bought the Gold Edition of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Those who purchased it will also have access to the Lion’s Crest quest and its exclusive rewards.

That’s all you need to know about collecting the DLC items and Gallant Huntsman kit in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For those of you with the standard edition, you should try collecting the exclusive Twitch drops and find the Silver Axe next.

