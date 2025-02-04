You can find multiple quests while exploring Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, with some connecting. While searching for Mutt, you’ll have to find the gamekeeper in the side quest, Lackey, where you’ll have to track him down and bring him before continuing your search for Mutt.

Recommended Videos

Dealing with the gamekeeper might seem like another chore added to your list, but it’s a good way to gain a positive reputation with the surrounding area. You learn about a notable person who many speak with regularly, and they help point you in the direction of future tasks you can complete, which is a good way to gain more money. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Lackey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Lackey tasks and steps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Speak with the Gamekeeper’s wife to learn where to find him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock this quest when attempting to complete Mutt, where you track down your lost loyal hound, or if you get close to Vitlak Pond, and they point you toward the local gamekeeper. When you reach his house, you’ll have to talk to his wife, who informs you that he hasn’t been there in several days, and she wants your help to track him down in Kingdom Come 2. You have to talk to his son to learn where he might have gone, and he tells you that his father likely got lost in the woods while drinking.

The gamekeeper, Vostatek, has a general area where you can find him. She points you toward an area he frequently enjoys, to the northeast of Vitlak Pond. It’s not too far from where you start this quest, and we recommend working on it soon after you get it.

Head to the north of Vidlak Pond to find the gamekeeper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you’re working your way here, you’ll hear a cry for help before you arrive. The one carrying these cries is Vostatek, and he’s in the tree, with wolves underneath him attempting to turn him into a dinner. You’ll have to attack and scare the wolves away to protect Vostatek.

Shortly after you dispatch the wolves, Vostatek becomes brave enough to leave the tree. However, as his son feared, he’s been drinking, and when he jumps out of the tree, he breaks his ankle. You’ll have to provide further assistance to get him back home, but not before he finds his horse, Pepik.

Take Vostatek to his hideout

Pick up Vostatek off the ground to help him get around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll have to pick up and carry Vostatek during this point in the journey. He’ll offer you a drink before you start, and you can refuse it. If you don’t and have some, a handful of stats increase for a time, granted you don’t drink or have too much more.

The directions Vostatek gives you about his hideout are challenging to make out because he’s drunk, but you’ll want to keep to the west side of the pond and continue northwest, around the bushes. He wants you to continue down this path until you find a fallen tree covered in moss. It won’t be too far from where you start carrying him.

After you reach the tree, Vostatek can’t get his directions correct because he can’t quite remember where to go. He suggests continuing on the path you’ve been walking until you find an anthill, and then he’ll know what to do next. You want to continue making your way between north and northwest, and you should find an anthill close to the pond’s edge, outside the trees.

Find the ants to bring you close to the exact location of the hideout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When he sees the ants, he wants to go for a drink, but you can convince him not to leave Pepik and continue onward. The next set of directions he tells you is to continue north and look for a birch tree split in two. By then, you’ll be close to his hideout.

Find the split birch tree for the next set of directions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you’re at the birch tree, the next step is to find a marker, a tree marked with crosses and stacked rocks, to help identify where to find his hideout. You’ll have to continue going to the northeast from the birch tree to locate it.

Find the marked tree to get close to the hideout. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you’ve nearly arrived to Vostatek’s hideout. You have to make your way into the forest, following the path to the north. The hideout is a small camp along this path, and when you reach the center of it, you can place Vostatek down and track down Pepik, who has gone missing.

How to find bandit camp

Examine the post to pick up the trail of Pepik. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vostatek tells you that he tied Pepik to a tree on a dead branch not far from the camp. You can find a cut rope hanging from his dead tree, with a set of tracks leading away from the camp, likely meaning that the local poachers found Pepik and stole him. The path you have to follow takes you to the south, away from Vostatek’s camp.

Track down the poachers, south of the camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are signs on the trail that can help lead along the way to the poacher’s camp. You’ll find a hunting horn in the road, horse tracks, and a saddlebag. Eventually, you’ll be outside the poacher’s camp, and now you’ll have to figure out the best way to escape with Pepik or fight through the camp to save him. You also have the option of stealing Pepik and escaping, but they could chase after you and run you down.

How to save Pepik

Although Vostatek tells you there are four bandits based on the tracks he sees, there are five. You can deal with them how you like, such as attempting to sneak into the camp to dispatch them one-by-one, using a bow to engage them first before attacking, or going straight into the camp. Regardless of your actions, taking out the bandits is your primary concern. I’ve attempted to steal Pepik and race out, but this is an unsuccessful tactic, and combat is likely your best choice.

Steal Pepik from the poacher’s camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From here, you can take Vostatek back to his home. You can ride with him or look around some more before returning to his place. When you do, there’s a brief scene where Vostatek meets up with his family, and they thank you for taking care of him.

He gives you 80 groschens for your troubles, and you can now speak with Vostatek for other quests and assistance tracking down Mutt. He’s a significant component of that quest; you won’t know where to go next without him.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy