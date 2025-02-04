The Herbswoman who helped you at the beginning of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has a problem happening to her. She can’t find her daughter, Pavlena, who went into town to sell her baskets. She needs your help finding Pavlena in Bad Blood.

This quest has you helping out Bozhena. You’ll be able to talk about the matter with her at her hut shortly after you’re given the freedom to explore the world. Although she can point you in the correct direction of what to do next, there’s a lot of ground to cover by yourself, and you’ll have to figure out what happened to Pavlena—and the family’s dangerous history with the nearby town of Troskowitz. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Bad Blood in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

All Bad Blood steps and tasks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Talk to Bozhena about what could have happened to Pavlena. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you get the quest from Bozhena, she insists you head to Troskowitz to learn what could have happened to Pavlena. She was going there to sell baskets in town. However, before you leave, there are two things you can do at Bozhena’s hut: speak with Bozhena and inspect Pavlena’s room.

Speaking with Bozhena can be difficult. There’s a past between her and the town that she doesn’t want to share much about, but if you have at least a Persuasion above 10, you can convince Bozhena after asking if anyone in the town of Troskowitz would hurt Pavlena to tell you that she was kicked out of the town after a childbirth went wrong. She doesn’t share much about that, but you can learn a small detail that there could be someone in the city who wishes ill will to Bozehan and Pavlena.

The next step is to investigate Pavlena’s room. It is on the second story of the hut, and there is not much available in it. You want to examine the bed, the unmade basket, and the boy’s cap on the chair. These three distinguishable items can help narrow down where Pavlena might have been, and the boy’s cap stands out the most. When you’re finished, tell Bozhena about it and mention the man’s cap. It suggests she could have a love interest in Troskowitz, which would explain her absence. Once you’ve done that, go to Troskowitz and speak with the villagers about where Pavlena could be.

Asking about Pavlena in Troskowitz

Search the town to see what people know about Pavlena. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can speak with every citizen of Troskowitz about where Pavlena might have gone and if anyone has seen her. To save yourself some time, we recommend speaking with Apothecary Emmerich. You can find him selling potions, alchemy material, and other recipes in the southwest part of town. If you ask him about Pavlena, he’ll tell you she hangs around Roman and the other woodcutters, pointing you toward the woodcutters area on the east side of town.

When you reach Roman’s house, another woodcutter is also looking for him, and he’ll shout his name. Their name is Woodcutter Dushko. Speak to them, and you can start looking for Roman. If you want more information about why Pavlena and Roman want to leave together, you can learn that Pavlena is expecting a child, and they want to run away to take care of them. To learn more about where these two might have gone, Dushko wants you to sneak into Roman’s house. The best idea is to agree, but if you have enough persuasion, you can convince him to pay you for the task.

Get into Roman’s house to learn what happened with Pavlena. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you want to enter Roman’s house, there’s the option to climb through the ladder on his roof or use a lockpick on the front door. Using the ladder is better if you don’t have a lockpick or a high Thievery skill in Kingdom Come 2. When you’re inside, go to the west side of the house, inside the dining room. There’s a table set for two, and after investigating it, it reveals Pavlena had been here with Roman, and they could have gone somewhere else.

Returning to Dushko with the information you learned, he shares that they have a favorite spot over by the stream outside of town. It’s south of Roman’s house, inside the forest. You’ll have to follow the stream leading out of town to hopefully find them and what could have happened to the pair of lovebirds.

Follow the stream into the forest to find Roman and Pavlena. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Following the stream, you will be taken south of Troskowitz into the forest. The stream stops at a small pond and reveals a point of interest named Lover’s Spot. While it looks like a sweet picnic is happening, several bloodstains lead into the forest nearby, indicating a fight broke out. Follow the bloodstains west and discover Roman’s recently buried body, with a pig rolling around. Pavlena, however, is not with him, but several others are already there, too. Speak with the nearby hogherder, Hugo, and they can tell you he saw Straw, a farmhand, exiting the forest.

Talking to Straw and saving Pavlena

Talk to Straw about what happened with Roman. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Straw working on a farm in the southern area of Troskowitz. When you arrive, you can accuse Straw of everything that happened, and he’ll blame Pavlena for what happened. He refuses to tell you anything, but you can attempt to persuade him otherwise, and if you succeed, you’ll learn that he and his brother work for Jakesh, who blames Bozhena for what happened to one of his children when she acted as the midwife, and he died. Bozhena did not baptize the body, and Jakesh blames her for that choice, which led to Troskowitz kicking her out of town.

Although Bozhena is out of town, Jakesh wants more revenge, and the two farmhands have decided to take it out on Pavlena. However, because they attempted to attack her while Roman was there, he saved her, but Pavlena was taken. When you finish speaking with Straw, how you deal with him is up to you, such as taking him to the Bailiff. How the Bailiff deals with him does lean on your testimony, and you can choose to take Straw’s actions into account despite Roman’s death. Once you’ve done this, the next step is to find Pavlena and save her.

Head south to save Pavlena by looking in the hills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The trek is not too far from town. It’s between several large rocks. As you follow the route, a dog is guarding a ladder leading into the rocks. To help make this next part go better, we recommend avoiding the dog and climbing the ladder, as it belongs to the other farmhand who has Pavlena.

Be careful when attempting to save Pavlena, and choose your words wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive, Ota has a hunting sword to Pavlena’s throat. How you deal with him is a delicate matter, and it can mean the difference between saving Pavlena or having her die. If you want to save her, you wish to pass skill checks. The first one is talking to Ota and presenting yourself as not a threat and someone who wants to talk. Scaring him might not do it, but using Prestige and Persuasion is best. You’ll also want to be truthful by telling him that Bozhena sent you.

Now, after you can start talking to Ota, there are a few ways you can approach the conversation, such as talking to him about his brother, the dog, and why he’s doing this. However, if you were lucky enough for Dushko to tell you that Pavlena is pregnant, you can tell Ota that, and he’ll let her go, as long as you promise to let him go. If you tell him you can’t, he’ll kill Pavlena. In every instance, avoid telling him you can’t let him go as he kills Pavlena, and you ruin the quest.

The reason you want to tell him that you’ll let him go is he puts the hunting sword on the ground after he lets Pavlena go, and she kills him. After you talk to her, you have the chance to take her home. There’s the option to walk with her or meet up with her there later, but given everything that’s happened, walking back with her is a good idea.

Should you kill or talk to Jakesh?

You can find Jakesh in the southern part of the town. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you return to Bozhena’s hut, you can explain everything that happened. Given how Jakesh treated Pavlena, Bozhena wants revenge. She wants you to kill him, and you have the choice to try talking her out of it or going along with her idea. By attempting to calm her down, you can reveal to Bozhena that Pavlena is pregnant, which does help her see that working things out with Jakesh is a better idea than potentially having others retaliate against her.

You can find Jakesh in his field during the day, praying over the grave of his dead son. When you speak with him, you can explain the situation, breaking down how his farmhands kidnapped and almost Pavlena and how they did it to try to get his land when he got too old. He’ll understand that and try to set things right. However, when he starts talking about Bozhena, he doesn’t want to forgive her and prefers to remain angry about it.

Speak with Jakesh, or make the choice to attack him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can choose to convince it would be a better choice by using any of the three talking skills, such as Speech, Charisma, or Dread. However, if you know that Pavlena is pregnant, telling Jakesh this convinces him to break the cycle of hate. He agrees to forgive Bozhena to ensure Pavlena’s child can live a good life and even goes far as to invite them back to the village. He also provides compensation for everything that’s happened.

However, there’s the more brutal option of eliminating Jakesh and never speaking to him. You can sneak up behind him with a dagger, use your sword to dispatch him, or hit him from afar with a well-placed arrow.

After you’ve made your choice, return to Bozhena. If you killed Jakesh, she’ll be happy that you did the evil deed, but if you disagreed with her, you could lose reputation because you decided she was correct in the head. If you choose to spare Jakesh, and he forgives Bozhena, you then have the chance to explain everything and hand the compensation to her. You can also choose to keep that money for yourself. Should you offer it to Bozhena, she offers to share half of it with you, which you can refuse or accept. You’ll receive 50 groschens if you acquiesce.

Report to Bozhena how the talk with Jakesh went. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Between the two options, talking with Jakesh is better than killing him. Pavlena and Bozhena can freely visit Troskowitz as much as they want, and they don’t have to fear anything from the villagers. You also get a good amount of money for helping Pavlena and Bozhena out, while also maintaining their friendship.

