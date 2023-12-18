When is the Vampire Survivors Emergency Meeting DLC coming to Switch?

If you love squashing vampires to death in Vampire Survivors, wait till you load up the new DLC, Emergency Meeting, which blends Among Us’ iconic imposter-ejecting experience with the action-roguelike experience. Here’s when it’s coming to Nintendo Switch.

Months after Vampire Survivors was ported to Nintendo Switch in August 2023, developer poncle has now announced the Emergency Meeting DLC, which will let players experience Among Us’ classic features, including meetings and voting out imposters, inside the time survival game. Emergency Meeting is already available across the PC and console platforms, but its Switch release is still pending.

When will Vampire Survivors’ Emergency Meeting DLC launch on Nintendo Switch?

In a launch trailer uploaded on Dec. 18, after showcasing a few seconds of the mind-boggling Among Us-themed fun Vampire Survivors players are in for, poncle confirmed the Emergency Meeting DLC would be available on Nintendo Switch. In place of a release date on Switch, however, the trailer mentioned “Soon,” leaving us wishing for a more concrete launch window. Mobile platforms (Android and iOS) have also yet to receive a release date.

If you are on PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S, you can hop onto the purchase page on your respective platforms to purchase the Emergency Meeting DLC for Vampire Survivors. Its regular price is $2.49, but you can get it at a reduced price for a limited time as part of a launch offer. Steam is currently offering it at $1.49.

If you’re a Nintendo Switch user left disappointed and excited by the trailer, fret not. I’m sure the devs are working on bringing the Emergency Meeting DLC to your platform soon. You can use this time to play through Vampire Survivors’ base experience and its older DLCs, namely Legacy of the Moonspell and Tides of the Foscari—if you haven’t already.

If it makes you feel any better, PlayStation users don’t get to experience Vampire Survivors or any of its DLCs at all, so, as a Nintendo Switch user, you’re definitely in a better place.