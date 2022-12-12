What happens when you Wait One Full Hour in Bounty: Douglas in High on Life

During the Douglas bounty questline in High on Life, players will sooner or later come across a small dark presentation room where a video will play and a new mission will pop up telling players to “Wait One Full Hour,” which is ridiculous in itself.

Of course, this is a gag mission and you are instructed instead to find an exit to the place, which is fairly easy to find—but what happens if you take the bluff and actually wait an hour? After all, games like Far Cry 5 and others have modernized a long-waiting mechanic secret that shows alternative endings, pathways, achievements, and more that players across the gaming globe have been seeking out, so maybe this is another one of those cases.

And while yes, there is a payoff at the end of the hour wasted, it really isn’t something worth your time.

This is exactly what you can expect.

What happens after one full hour in Bounty: Douglas?

Long story short, to save you the hour, some things happen during and after the hour has passed but there is nothing to actually wait around for.

There are no achievements, no secrets, and waiting for the hour to pass you will get a message at the very end of Douglas “praising” you for waiting that long, only for the door to open and then crash down instantly slowly. Douglas will then appear on the screen telling you to wait a week for the doot to be fixed before the game abruptly breaks mid-sentence and the game will instead tell you to find an exit, not wait a week this time.

So yeah, outside of a few little voice lines from your Guns berating you for actually waiting an hour, and then a small little video playing, there is no big payoff for waiting the full hour other than to be told what an idiot you were for doing it.

So don’t be like us, and don’t wait: the payoff really really isn’t worth it.