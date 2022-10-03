Terraria update propels fan-favorite sandbox back to Steam’s Top 10

Terraria is back to its best, boasting some incredible player numbers over the weekend.

The game has returned to Steam’s Top 10, which is almost certainly thanks to the 1.4.4 update that was shipped on Sept. 28. The game peaked at 115,029 players over the course of the last 24 hours, according to Steamcharts.com, while also recording more than 64,000 players at the time of writing.

In terms of current players, the sandbox title jumped into the top 10 with 64,000 players, placing just behind Cyberpunk 2077, which had juar 2,000 more players.

Terraria has seen a massive gain in peak players, with it accumulating only 41,392 and 50,902 peak players in August and July, respectively. The number rose to 71,258 in September, hours after the update.

The 1.4.4 patch is massive. It adds a handful of new items and content, while also updating a few of the mechanics, like spider caves, fishing, and more. It introduced three new world seeds as well, allowing players for more variety in their gameplay.

Terraria is one of the most popular games on Steam of all time. It places 10th in terms of all-time peak, with 489,886 players recorded at a single moment, according to SteamDB. It also has the most positive reviews on the platform, boasting 991,089 positive reviews, which is 150,000 more than the second-placed Garry’s Mod.