Sons of the Forest is the descendant of the wildly popular horror survival game, The Forest. With its release later today, many players are eager to head to a new island with their friends. The Forest had a limit on how many players could load into a server at any one time, however, so many players are curious how many of their friends they’ll be able to play with in this new title.

Luckily, you’ll be able to play with several friends in Sons of the Forest, meaning that there’s a good chance no one will feel left out. Here is all the information you need to know about the max players allowed in Sons of the Forest at one time.

What is the max number of players in Sons of the Forest?

Like the original game, Sons of the Forest will be able to support up to eight players on a single P2P server, which is double of most multiplayer games. This will make it a great game for friend groups who are constantly limited by the four-person co-op max in some games. If Sons of the Forest follows the original, there may be a way to host dedicated servers for more players.

With the game launching later today, many players will soon be joining up with friends to test the limits of this new title. If Sons of the Forest is anything like the original, it will likely spawn plenty of clips of streamers in groups enjoying the game together. The Forest was a sandbox that created really interesting moments and the sequel is looking to do the same.