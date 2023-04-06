Sons of the Forest just released the most disturbing patch notes of all time

Sons of the Forest finally hit shelves in February and has since received a number of updates in the two-week period since its release. Most updates have added new or requested features, but some have also added interesting changes no one seemed to see coming. The most recent update brought dark new improvements to the game today.

The April 6 update’s patch notes introduced new features like the electric unicycle and night vision goggles. But it also welcomed a new change that allows baby-like corpses to float in water, which is admittedly horrifying to anyone who’s never played the game before. What it refers to, however, is a specific enemy type that resembles babies, and now players can look forward to them floating.

Other new changes that verge on the darker side of the game include clothes that will now burn better on bodies and the ability for players to carve up bodies for parts easier once they’re deceased. This will make building effigies to ward off cannibals and mutants easier, with another bug fix causing those monsters to run further away when they’re scared.

There are also more dead cultists in the world, including at the morgue, and those cultists now have wreaths that spawn on the bodies. This is an eerie detail and will make exploring some spaces a little more frightening, especially because whatever killed those cultists could be coming for you.

Related: 7 best base locations in Sons of the Forest

Some of the other new changes brought the ability to throw puffy dead bodies, which is an enemy type, but it sounds like a human who’s gone through decomposition. This list of changes has to have been written to give off some semblance of creepiness, with multiple fixes sounding horribly morbid.

Fans of the game can read more about the patch on Steam.