High on Life has reached a level of success that many players might not have thought possible before its release. The game has managed to stay on top of Steam’s Top Sellers list for over a week and just became the most-played game on Game Pass. With so many new players, many are curious whether or not they should kick out their ex-bounty hunter roommate when given the prompt.

While Gene can be a bit of a mooch when it comes to the TV and couch space, he also doesn’t pay rent. Here’s all the info you need to know about whether or not you should kick Gene out of the house in High on Life.

Should you kick out Gene or let him stay in High on Life?

It doesn’t matter either way, as Gene, being the considerate house guest he is, will stay in his spot on the couch no matter what. In fact, once you invite Gene into your house, you won’t be able to get rid of him for the rest of the game. The player made a deal to let him have the house if they die, so of course, the ex-bounty hunter is going to stick around to keep an eye on his investment.

Lizzie and Gene pretty much don’t get along from the start and this devolves over the course of the game. There will be many times when Lizzie will ask for Gene to leave, and none of them work, which causes the B-plot of the game to progress. Eventually, your sister will have enough and leave the house with a new friend. If Gene left, she would have no incentive to do this.

Gene eventually comes around and will agree to become a better and more considerate roommate once this plot is resolved. He still won’t leave your couch, though.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not you should kick out Gene when given the option in High on Life.