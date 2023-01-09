RealZoo creates a ‘Puckwig’ card and Ludwig is blown away

While it originally started as a free joke, RealZoo and developer Yipy have seen a reception to the game that was beyond unexpections. Yipy recently confirmed that RealZoo was bringing in “a few thousand” daily, but the community was the spotlight. In support of that community, RealZoo has added an official card for Ludwig as one of the rarest breeds.

According to messages posted in the game’s Discord, since Ludwig was the first creator to really find RealZoo, the developer and team behind the game wanted to do something special. Since Ludwig managed to get one of the rarest combinations in the game, a pug and a duck, the developer changed it to an image of him while he was live on stream. The dev liked his response so much that they permanently changed the card to “Puckwig.”

For those unaware, RealZoo is Yipy’s version of the Logan Paul CryptoZoo game, which Logan has since said is still in development. To prove that the game wasn’t that hard to make, Yipy created it in a couple of hours. After being shared online by personalities like Jake Lucky, it became more popular and streamers like Hasan and Ludwig both tried out the game.

Now, the game draws in a few thousand dollars a day, according to Yipy, and has seen over 50,000 accounts created during the weekend. This success came as a surprise to Yipy, who has committed to making this one-off joke into a fully-fledged game with PvP mechanics. As long as the support is there, it seems like Yipy really wants to put in the time to make something even more fun to play.

It’s unclear how long the “Puckwig” card will be in the game, although it could remain as an Easter egg forever. Regardless, those who want to collect their own Puckwig should log in and attempt to earn it through the standard hatching and breeding mechanics.

In the coming days and weeks, we’ll likely learn more about the future of RealZoo as the community gives feedback and Yipy solidifies his plans.