Rain delay over: Sports Story finally has a new release window—and it is soon

When the Nintendo Switch was first making its mark on the video game industry back in 2017, Golf Story was among the biggest indie hits to launch in the console’s first year. And now, after a long and silent delay, the cult classic’s sequel is finally ready to expand that RPG-hybrid beyond just golf.

Sports Story will now launch this December and was the final announcement of Nintendo’s most recent Indie World Direct. This brings things full circle since the game was originally announced during an Indie World in December 2019 for a summer 2020 release that did not come to fruition.

Taking the original’s core concept and bringing it to more than five additional sports wasn’t easy for the developers at Sidebar Games, and it wasn’t made easier by the team looking at what they had and deciding to chase their ambitions as the scope of the game continued to grow. That led to an official delay in August 2020 and only small updates being shared up until this point.

Since the delay, the tennis portion of the game has expanded to contain its own full career that spans multiple zones—similar to that of golf in the original game. That doesn’t even account for the other sports like fishing, BMX, soccer, cricket, volleyball, and more being a key focus of the game too alongside the return of golf.

With roughly five years of dev time on Sports Story, fans can likely expect to see a highly polished game featuring plenty of mini-games and challenges that implement each sport’s unique systems. Just don’t expect the grind to be easy since you’ll be starting from the very bottom at every turn.

We should get an actual release date for Sports Story in the coming weeks. And if you haven’t played the original yet, it is discounted on the Switch eShop to celebrate the big news.