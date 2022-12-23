Nintendo ends Indie Holiday event with Sports Story shadow drop and heavy-hitting 2023 lineup

Nintendo has shadow-dropped the highly-anticipated indie game Sports Story alongside the last of its Inside the House of Indies holiday event videos today.

Sports Story’s immediate release was announced in a video shared by Nintendo at around 11am CT. The video, which is the last of five days’ worth of indie game announcements and release date reveals, is part of the Inside the House of Indies event. Prior to the shadow drop, Sports Story’s release date was only listed as December 2022 on its Nintendo eShop page. The game is a Switch exclusive and is available now on the platform.

Welcome to Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event – Day 5! We hope you left room for dessert as this final day of announcements include an all-out sporting RPG, an action-packed twin-stick roguelite, and more from our indie partners!



Three other titles were also featured in the video, rounding out several days’ worth of trailers and announcements. Sea of Stars is another highly-anticipated indie title that was announced earlier this year. Its retro-infused pixel art and turn-based combat harken back to the glory days of RPGs. Dust & Neon is a roguelike twin-stick shooter that promises plenty of flash and pizzazz in a Wild West setting. UNDYING is an adventure game where the player takes up the mantle of a woman protecting her young son and teaching him survival skills during a zombie outbreak. All three titles will be available in 2023: UNDYING is arriving in spring 2023, Dust & Neon will release in early 2023, and Sea of Stars is scheduled for summer 2023.

Over the course of Inside the House of Indies, Nintendo’s Indie World brand has highlighted 20 different titles coming to the platform in the next year. While some of the titles shared are already available on other platforms—for example, the dog photography simulator Pupperazzi—others are exclusive to the Switch, bolstering Nintendo’s platform in the face of competition from services like Xbox Game Pass.