New indie sim game challenges players to complete tasks in the laziest way possible

The world is full of fast-paced adventure games. Often, that description is a baseline requirement for any game that tasks you with achieving fantastical or daunting tasks. Fast-paced. Heart-pounding. High-intensity. Marketing for most games these days sounds like it was ripped out of a Dr Disrespect stream.

How about a slow-paced action game instead? That’s exactly what Candleman Games markets its newest offering as: Exhausted Man, where players take control of an exhausted man and roll him through any number of tasks.

Do everything while lying down in Exhausted Man. Play as an ordinary but very tired person as you complete everyday challenges and work toward a better and—I assume—less exhausted life. pic.twitter.com/cw2bD25HOp — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) November 7, 2022

The delightfully silly-looking game features some wonky physics similar to Human: Fall Flat, just taken to a new and lazier extreme. It doesn’t even look like the protagonist of Exhausted Man can walk, instead rolling and twisting his body in impossible angles in the name of accomplishing the simplest tasks, like picking up a coffee mug.

This is a game that seems designed explicitly for people who are bored at work or are in need of some other diversion to make it through the day, similar to the titular exhausted man. And frankly, that sounds great. Who needs to sweat over a competitive multiplayer game when you’re just trying to make that extra half hour before the end of your shift pass a little bit quicker? Why not just try to go bake a pretzel or fix a cup of coffee instead?

It does seem like there might be a little bit more to the game than just an exhausted person slithering around surfaces like a snake. The Steam page for the game tells players that they can “play as an ordinary person who is exhausted but refuses to sleep, complete everyday challenges, and earn a better life.” That sounds like a personal attack to us.

If you’re feeling either well-rested or confident in how exhausted you are on a day-to-day basis, you can add Exhausted Man to your Steam wishlist now.