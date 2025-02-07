Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 looks incredibly promising. I would like it to do well, but my concerns about this game grow bigger as its release approaches.

The January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct showed gamers more than we’ve ever seen so far about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and while it’s plenty, I feel like we still barely know anything about it. Expedition 33 is shrouded in mystery over what critics think ahead of launch compared to other recent RPGs like Baldurs Gate 3, Metaphor: Refantazio, and even Avowed, which hasn’t released yet. All that’s left is the wave of hype from fans and reporters about how the game looks, with some speculating that it’ll be an instant classic. I think that’s a lot of weight to put on Sandfall Interactive’s first release.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 hasn’t been caught slipping up yet. Image via Sandfall Interactive

The team behind Expedition 33 appears to be incredibly skilled, and I don’t doubt that their game is something special, but we’ve yet to see if this sticks the landing. Kingdom Hearts 3 and Final Fantasy 15 are some of the last few times I’ve seen this kind of hype for an upcoming RPG, and those games still spark controversial discussions within their fandoms to date. I guess what I’m trying to ask is: When are we going to hear about the bad? Is there any?

Even with games considered modern masterpieces like Persona 5 or Cyberpunk 2077, there are some flaws. Persona 5 has a habit of overexplaining some of its details, allowing its story to miss out on subtlety that would go a long way. Aside from its disastrous launch, Cyberpunk has some issues with janky movement and item management that dampen an otherwise great experience. Will Expedition 33 outshine whatever flaws it has, or will it prevent it from being something great?

Expedition 33 is an ambitious title that appears to juggle many complex RPG elements at once, proposing an engaging narrative with weighty stakes that aren’t too lofty either. If this expedition fails, it’s up to the crew after that. It’s not the end of the world just yet. The gameplay mechanics seem very fun, offering a system where each player can craft unique builds for their parties within a battle system that reminds me of the best parts of Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga and Persona 5 while putting its own twist on things. The visuals are arresting, and based on the feedback many people have given so far, they’re the first thing that drew people to this game. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s ducks are in a row, but are the expectations too high for it, or will it be a slam dunk?

People are excited to see what Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 offers. In addition to looking good, this project appears to take big swings, potentially pushing the needle forward in a risk-averse gaming landscape full of live mservices and sequels. The people are counting on Expedition 33 to do well, but if it doesn’t, I hope it’s respected for the exciting vision Sandfall Interactive has presented so far.

