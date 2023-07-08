Players have many unique tools at their disposal when hunting ghosts in Phasmophobia, but the mysterious Cursed Objects are some of the most important but also come with many risks. One of the seven Cursed Objects players may come across is the Monkey Paw.

The Monkey Paw can be found on every map and has a powerful effect upon use, but be careful, as each use has its consequences. Here’s how to use the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia.

How do you use the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia?

The Monkey Paw is one of seven Cursed Possessions in Phasmophobia and can be used to help players gain various benefits ranging from helping them discover the correct ghost type to reviving a fallen friend. This item is shaped like a severed hand and will move slightly after players pick it up to indicate that it is ready for players to use.

Generally, players will find this item sitting on some kind of surface throughout all of Phasmophobia’s playable maps. Since it is fairly small and quite dark, it can be tough to spot, so players will want to check its possible spawn locations carefully to determine whether this item is the chosen Cursed Possession that spawned for the match.

Players may need to open cabinets and other storage to find this item. Screenshot via Dot Esports

To actually use the Monkey Paw, players will need to tell it a specific wish. Players can choose to use Phasmophobia’s microphone speech mode, in which case the Monkey Paw will respond to their audible wishes, or instead use the text-based system to select from the available options.

While some equipment like the Ouija Board and Spirit Box comes with no instructions or guidance on what players are able to ask, the Monkey Paw does have specific wishes players can discover if they choose to scour the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map for them.

Five of the possible wishes are located right by each other. Screenshot via Dot Esports

All Monkey Paw wishes in Phasmophobia

All of the wishes players can ask the Monkey Paw can be found on tags in specific rooms around the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map. However, players don’t need to find any of the tags to actually use the wishes.

The tags with the wishes are quite small and tough to find. Screenshot via Dot Esports

I recommend skipping the tag-gathering process entirely since the Sunny Meadows Mental Institution map is massive and quite cluttered. Instead, players can jump straight to using any wish they like as soon as they find a Monkey Paw, although all the tag locations are listed here too in case you want to find them yourself.

Here are all of the currently known wishes players can make with the Monkey Paw in Phasmophobia. Each wish also comes with a massive drawback, so players will want to be aware of each outcome before they wish.

Wish Effect Tag location I wish for activity/I wish the ghost would do something. All ghost activity will be doubled for two minutes, but the Fuse Box will break and the front door will be locked for the same two minutes. Players can find this tag Inside the Chapel of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for knowledge. One incorrect piece of evidence and one incorrect ghost type will be marked off in the player’s journal. A hunt will initiate immediately afterwards and the player will have their sight and sound dampened until they leave or until the ghost kills them. The tag for this wish is located in the Restricted Wing of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish to revive my friend/ I wish for life. A fallen friend will be revived, but the player who made the wish also has a 50 percent chance of dying. Players will find this wish in the Classroom of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish to be safe. The closest hiding spot will open up for the player. However, all lights in the room will shatter and for the rest of the round, the ghost will be able to hear and detect the player who made this wish no matter how far away they are. This tag is in a Matron’s Office in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. There are two Matron’s Offices in this building but players will find it in the first one on the left. I wish to see the ghost. A ghost event will initiate in front of the player but their vision will also be somewhat obscured by a dark fog. The ghost will be still for about five seconds before activating a cursed hunt, which locks the player in, and the player will continue to have foggy vision until the hunt ends. Players can pick up this tag from the Manager’s Office in Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for sanity/ I wish to be sane. Every player will have their sanity set to 50 percent. However, players will then lose sanity at 1.5 percent and the ghost may change its favorite room. This tag is in the Kitchen of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish to leave. All doors are immediately unlocked, even if a hunt is active, and players have their speed reduced and vision slightly obscured for five seconds. Head to the Hospital Wing of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution to pick up this tag. I wish the ghost was trapped/ I wish to trap the ghost. The Monkey Paw teleports the ghost to its favorite room and traps it there for one minute. The ghost cannot hunt, wander off, or use its abilities for this time period. Simultaneously, all doors around where players are will also lock for one minute. After one minute passes, a cursed hunt begins and all doors are unlocked. Players will find this Monkey Paw wish in the Female Dorm Room of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for clear skies. Players will have their sanity drained by 25 percent, will be blinded briefly, and the weather will then clear up outside. This tag is sitting in the Morgue of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for snow. Players will have their sanity drained by 25 percent, will be blinded briefly, and it will then be snowing outside. Players can pick up this tag next to the rest of the weather wishes in the Morgue of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for rain. Players will have their sanity drained by 25 percent, will be blinded briefly, and the weather will then change to rain. This wish has a 50 percent chance of granting either light or heavy rain. The rain Monkey Paw wish is with the other tags in the Morgue of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for sunrise. Players will have their sanity drained by 25 percent, will be blinded briefly, and the weather outside will change to a calm sunrise. This wish is located in the Morgue of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for fog. Players will have their sanity drained by 25 percent, will be blinded briefly, and the weather will then become foggy. Players can pick up this tag from the Morgue of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution. I wish for anything. The Monkey Paw will randomly grant one of the other wishes. This Monkey Paw tag is located in the waiting room of Sunny Meadows Mental Institution.

We gathered this information by playing Phasmophobia v0.8.1.7 on PC.

