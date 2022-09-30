How to paint only specific layers of your miniatures in Moonbreaker

Moonbreaker has just been released, promising a one-of-a-kind tabletop adventure with lore written by acclaimed fantasy author Brandon Sanderson. One of the other main features is that players are able to customize their figures with different paint jobs to give the full miniatures experience. However, Moonbreaker also makes the painting easier in some parts, thanks to the Auto Mask tool.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to paint only a specific layer on your figurines in Moonbreaker.

How to paint one layer of your figurines in Moonbreaker

Screengrab via Unknown Worlds

When in the painting tool, you’ll notice something that looks like a tape measurer next to the grey mixing area. Click this icon or use the hotkey Shift + A to turn this feature on and off. When on, it will keep the paint on the layer of clothing that you have clicked. You can run your mouse over the different layers of clothing, but as long as you hold the mouse down it won’t run over.

While this is a very useful tool, it does have its limitations. Right now, the tool can’t tell the difference between raised and lowered surfaces that are on the same piece of clothing. Because of this, the player will have to fill in the smaller details themselves. Things like a jacket lining or the decorations on armor will be covered when you inevitably go over it.

It might be easier to paint a base color of whatever you like all over the specific layer before going back in with a different color for the details. That’s all you need to know about how to paint one specific layer in Moonbreaker.