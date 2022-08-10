Cult of the Lamb provides the player with a fun management experience that allows the player to control and customize a cult.

A cult is only as strong as its members, though, and that means finding potential members who are in dire straits. In Cult of the Lamb, you must save animals at their worst moments and provide them a slightly better life in your commune.

Here’s all you need to know about how to get more followers in Cult of the Lamb.

How to get more followers in Cult of the Lamb

Image via Massive Monster

You’ll get your first couple of followers for free as the game teaches you more about the mechanics and recruitment system. Once you begin going on runs through the different locations, you’ll locate other animals being sacrificed on altars. If you can defeat all the cultists and cut the animal free, they’ll be willing to join your cult.

Another option to unlock new followers is to defeat the heretics at the end of each run. When you defeat that area’s monster, they will transform into a much smaller and cuter version of themselves, looking very sad. Walk up to them and interact to teleport them back to your base, where you’ll be able to indoctrinate them into your cult.

You can also buy followers from the spider vendor that you can find while you’re doing runs through the different levels. You’ll randomly come across animals in different situations, and it’s up to you whether or not you want to recruit them. You can see these random encounters in the dungeon maps, which show a symbol of a person with their hand outstretched

If you’re gonna recruit more followers, make sure you have the beds and food to take care of them, otherwise, they’ll end up dragging your overall devotion down. A well-tended flock will only further help your cause by giving you hire devotion and unlocking more facilities for your commune.