To survive your journey in the cannibal-infested remote island of Sons of the Forest, you’ll want to find and grab every weapon possible to take down the enemies.

The revolver is one of the most reliable weapons you can have to take out cannibals in Sons of the Forest, and it’s relatively easy to find ammo for it since you’ll constantly come across 9mm bullets while exploring the map, searching caves, and wiping cannibal camps.

Here’s how you find the revolver in Sons of the Forest.

How to get a revolver in Sons of the Forest

The revolver is located on the eastern side of the map in Sons of Forest inside an underground bunker near a golf caddy. Before you head there, though, you must have the shovel in your possession as you’ll need it to dig the ground and retrieve the revolver. Once you have the shovel, head to the direction we have pinpointed below in the map.

When you arrive at the location of the revolver, look for the gold caddy and you’ll see a patch of dirt in front of it. Then all you have to do is dig with the shovel and you’ll reveal the Maintenance Hatch C.

Interact with the hatch and enter the bunker. Once you’re inside, walk down the corridor of the bunker and open the first door on the right-hand side. The Sons of the Forest revolver will be lying on the ground right next to a corpse, and you’ll be able to pick it up and add it to your inventory.

If you wish to keep exploring this bunker, you’ll find some crates at the end of the corridor, which have food and crafting materials. Be sure to use the revolver wisely and save what ammo you can.

This guide has told you everything you needed to know about getting the revolver in Sons of Forest.