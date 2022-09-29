Moonbreaker aims to offer players a unique tabletop experience that recreates the feeling of playing with miniatures. Part of the appeal of the game is that players can collect and customize new figurines to their hearts’ content. First, however, you’ll need to know how to navigate through the early menus to paint a new coat on your figures.

Once you finish painting your miniatures, you’ll also need to save them and know how to enable them on the battlefield. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to customize and paint your figurines in Moonbreaker.

How to customize your miniatures in Moonbreaker

To customize your figures in Moonbreaker, you’ll need to select the “Collect & Paint” option from the main menu. Then you can select the unit you want to paint from the list of characters you own. You can also view units you don’t own and your active Rosters, which show the characters that you’re taking to battle.

Once you’ve selected the unit, click the “Paint” option on the bottom right of the figure’s portrait. This will open the painting menu, allowing you to customize the character. There are six different ways you can paint or add decals to the miniature.

You can unlock more miniatures by obtaining and opening Booster Packs, which can be purchased using one of the game’s currencies, Pulsars. Players who want to create their own colors in the painting tool can do so by using the space underneath the color picker to mix any colors that they want before adding them to a custom palette.