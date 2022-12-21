Goat Simulator 3 ad gets pulled for using leaked GTA 6 footage

Goat Simulator 3 launched last month and it has already hit controversy after the devs released an advertisement displaying leaked footage from Grand Theft Auto VI last night.

The video included content from GTA 6’s massive leak from September. The publisher, Take-Two, issued a takedown notice shortly afterward. The video has since been deleted from Twitter.

NEWS: Take-Two issued a takedown notice against the Goat Simulator video, amid to a cool marketing video which showed a edited snippet of the next GTA title from the leaks back in September. pic.twitter.com/ZcLP0uXIwk — Ben (@videotech_) December 20, 2022

The advertisement put a humorous twist on the leaked footage about an NPC named Shaun to promote the offbeat simulator game.

In September, a massive leak unveiled numerous features of the upcoming GTA game, which release date and most details are still unknown. It was one of the biggest leaks seen in the video games industry.

The consequences were immediate, as developer Rockstar Games’ stock price fell and a teenager suspected of hacking the company was arrested in London.

Take-Two takes clearly considers this footage seriously, as the Goat Simulator 3 ad was quickly deleted. Before being taken down, it surpassed 10,000 views.

Now, the company could sue Goat Simulator 3’s publisher, Coffee Stain, for releasing the video. It’s still unclear if it will take further legal action, however.