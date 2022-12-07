Dwarf Fortress’ latest batch of reviews proves good things come to those who wait

Dwarf Fortress is seeking to be the most accurate game world ever created, simulating as much of real life as the game can manage. While it looks like an older version of RimWorld on the surface, the true magic of the game lies in its systems, so much so that players from around the world have been playing this game in the last 20 years, mostly for free, before the game was finally released on Steam.

In the last day and a half, players have watched as the positive review count for the game has climbed to 6,000. Some have regarded this with surprise, with one Steam discussion thread getting a lot of attention. In the post, a user commented on the growing positive review account, asking “have all those ppl been playing free DF for 25 years and just waiting for an opportunity to pay $30?”

The answer seems to be a simple “yes,” with 127 pages of people saying just that. There is no need for justification or further comment, players are just happy to be able to show support for the developer in a major way. Some users also add that they’ve been playing this game for decades at this point and they’ve learned not to question the developers, just to support them on this journey.

As of 4pm CT on Dec. 7, Dwarf Fortress remains the top-selling game on Steam right now, beating out the sales from the new season in Destiny 2. While the thread above comments on how the reviews grew from 1,700 to 1,900 in a matter of minutes, they now sit at over 5,700 a day after release, with around 5,600 of them being positive.

It’s clear that this game has spent its last 20 years building a dedicated fan base that is willing to follow the people at Bay 12 Games through this incredible development process.