Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game by EndNight Games where you are dropped on an isolated, remote island filled with cannibals. Sons of the Forest can be enjoyed alone or with friends, though you might want to know if the game has dedicated servers before you jump into any co-op adventures.

In Sons of the Forest, you are trapped on an island with hostile mutant cannibals and tons of mysteries hidden underground. Tto survive, you will need to master the environment to stave off not only hungry cannibals, but also the elements and your own needs.

Since release, EndNight has regularly introduced new content in regular updates. While many of these updates have brought tons of gear and equipment, such as the rifle or hang glider, Update 07 brought one of the biggest technical changes yet.

Sons of the Forest dedicated servers, explained

Sons of the Forest does have dedicated servers as of Update 07. The game initially released without this feature, however, EndNight added it in this recent content update.

With dedicated servers, you are now able to set up your own server you completely control. Dedicated servers allow you to grant or deny access to players, adjust timers, alter weapons or enemies, and more.

How to set up a Sons of the Forest server

If you are anything like me, I had no idea how to even begin the process of setting up a dedicated server. Thankfully, Endnight provided a beginner’s guide on its community page that walks you through all the steps.

To get started, make sure you have Sons of the Forest downloaded on Steam. From here, you can find Sons of the Forest Dedicated Server in the Tools section of your Steam library. Simply install like you would any other game to get started making your own server.

Almost a year out from its launch, Sons of the Forest shows no signs of slowing down. Regular updates have brought new modes of transportation, enemies, alternate endings, entirely new mechanical systems, and tons of items. With the help of dedicated servers, you can experience the game exactly how you see it with your friends.

