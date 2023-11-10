Risk of Rain is back, and this time players will have a chance to experience the Returns version of the chaotic roguelike on handheld consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. But can the same be said for Steam Deck?

Risk of Rain Returns is a remaster of the 2013 Risk of Rain roguelike platformer. It brings new survivors with new abilities, new stages, lore, items, enemies, and an improved multiplayer mode, plus the remastered pixel art graphics.

So, can Steam Deck enthusiasts enjoy some handheld chaos?

Does Risk of Rain Returns work on Steam Deck?

Yes, Risk of Rain Returns does work on Steam Deack—and it runs great. We recommend changing the zoom and HUD to 1.5 or a little higher, as the text and overall UI might be too small to see and read on the Steam Deck screen.

If you are having issues unlocking the zoom option, you can try checking and unchecking the Zoom Scale and HUD Scale options, pressing A to activate the option itself, and use the bar to increase the scale.

Some players have reported they also needed to change the controls, while others didn’t face any problems. It might come down to preferences and how you are used to playing on handheld consoles.

Risk of Rain Returns should run at 60 FPS on Steam Deck, but it’s possible the frame rate might drop as you reach the later stages of the game because of the number of enemies on screen. We haven’t found a complaint about that specifically yet, but it happened with the first Risk of Rain on PS Vita end Risk of Rain 2 on Steam Deck.