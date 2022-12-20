Does High on Life have co-op?

High on Life has managed to surprise fans and the team at Xbox as it reached the most-played game status on Game Pass. At the same time, it’s also maintained a steady position on Steam’s Top Seller list since its release a week ago. With the game now out and accessible to fans across the world, some are curious as to whether the game offers co-op.

Being able to travel across these different alien worlds and engage in battles with friends would be a lot of fun. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether High on Life features its own co-op mode.

Does High on Life have a co-op mode?

Unfortunately for players looking to engage in some cooperative action, High on LIfe does not feature any multiplayer at all. It’s strictly a single-player story that’s meant to be experienced by one individual at a time. This means that players will only be able to play by themselves or by passing the controller back and forth with their friends.

Because of how some of the moments work in High on Life, it would likely have been much more difficult for the developer to try and squeeze in any kind of co-op mode. There are many funny narrative moments that might not work the same if High on Life allowed two players to be in the same space at the same time. This would keep a lot of jokes from landing the way they’re supposed to.

While it can be unfortunate when you can’t play a game with your friends, you can still stream or play the game in the same room. Taking turns with the controller or just watching what’s happening in the game world will provide plenty of fun for you and your friends, even if you can’t play the game at the same time.

That’s all you need to know about whether or not High on Life has a co-op multiplayer mode.