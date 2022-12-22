Dark and Darker “the server region is currently unavailable” and “failed to connect to server” error explanation and fixes

Being a game still in development, Dark and Darker has a bunch of various error codes that players can experience during their journeys.

Two of these include the “the server region is currently unavailable” and “failed to connect to the server” codes which pop up randomly when players either try to connect to the game, or try to connect to a server.

Changing server regions doesn’t seem to work, and the game can even forcibly shut itself down without warning. So what exactly is happening? And how can you go about fixing these errors?

Well, honestly, there is not much you need to do for the following reason.

The server region is currently unavailable and failed to connect to server Dark and Darker errors explained

For both these errors, there is nothing to really panic about. Due to the game being in an alpha test phase and incomplete, the developers are constantly taking the game down for foxies, updates, and rebooting servers throughout the day.

Players can check the DarkandDarker Twitter account when these errors happen to see how long the downtime will be as well as updates as to when the game will be going live again.

If the servers aren’t down though, which would cause this error to appear rarely, it might be down to an online internet issue on your end. For this, we advise people to reset their routers, use VPNs, and the usual jargon when it comes to fixing your internet connection. As the game is always online, it requires an online connection to play, so be sure to use a stable connection however you can to get the best possible experience.