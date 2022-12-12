Can you play High on Life on Steam Deck?

High on Life has arrived and is currently available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via the Windows 10 Store and Steam. No more system options are currently planned or known.

For those who get the Steam version though, one more platform might become available to you, as long as you own Valve’s pricey Steam Deck, which allows players to play certain Steam games on the go with the portable and powerful device.

But is High on Life one of those titles that fall under that category, or is it unavailable to use on the system?

Is High on Life playable on Steam Deck?

If you own the Steam Deck, you can play the game on it and at least from our own tests, pre-launch everything seems to work fine.

High on Life loads well and buttons and inputs work as intended.

There doesn’t seem to be any lag or issues with the version but we only tested it for a couple of hours. No telling how it’ll function from launch due to it being a different build of the game and untested currently by the team at Valve.

Still, all signs point to it being a pretty good game to play on the Steam Deck, feels like a game that would also fit perfectly on the Switch. But with it seeming to be an Xbox and PC exclusive, this is the next best thing Nintendo Switch owners can hope for.