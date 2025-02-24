Assassin’s Creed, Fallout, Dead by Daylight, and more join 2024’s smash hit indie game as DLC

Everyone’s favorite pixelized indie clown keeps getting more and more friends to join it’s one-of-a-kind game of cards.

Jimbo’s Friends (Pack 4) is now live in Balatro, along with the game’s surprise arrival on Game Pass, it was announced today during a new Xbox indie showcase. Eight new titles have joined the card game’s ranks as special card art, as seemingly everyone wants a piece of Jimbo.

Balatro. Balatro never changes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New card art includes Assassin’s Creed and Slay the Princess (Spades), Critical Role and Bugsnax (Hearts), Fallout and Dead by Daylight (Clubs), and Civilization 7 and Rust (Diamonds). Like previous collabs, these additions can be made in the game’s menu under Customize Deck to swap the appearance of face cards.

The growing list of collabs in Balatro already included The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, Shovel Knight, Don’t Starve, Among Us, The Binding of Isaac, Cult of the Lamb, Divinity: Original Sin II, Vampire Survivors, Slay the Spire, Potion Craft, Warframe, Dave the Diver, Stardew Valley, Enter the Gungeon, and 1000xRESIST. This is an impressive collection of crossovers for a game that came out less than a year ago, is made by one person, and costs just $15 (and is on sale right now), but so it goes for Balatro, the hyper-impressive and addictive card game that’s a cross between Solitaire and poker.

The collabs are purely cosmetic, but that doesn’t take away from the achievements of the game one bit. It’s regarded as one of the best games of 2024 and recent memory by many who’ve played it, and for those who haven’t, please look forward to the sudden “I get it” realization when it clicks in your head just how awesome it is.

If for some reason you haven’t played Balatro yet on PC, mobile, Switch, or PS5, you now can on Xbox via Game Pass for free if you already have a subscription. That’s not a bad hand to be dealt.

