All announcements during the Nov. 9 Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase

Fans of the indie genre of gaming were in for a treat today when the Nintendo Switch Indie World Showcase was broadcast live.

Over 15 games were revealed or updated today, and many of them are coming either this month or within the next six months. There was a little something for just about any gamer in this showcase, and many fans have at least one title that they’re looking to pick up when they release.

Here is every game that was showcased during the livestream.

Venba

Release date: Spring 2023

This delightful little cooking game will have you drooling by the end of it as you play the role of a parent and cook meals for your children. An Indian mother has recently immigrated to Canada and is trying to restore some lost recipes, which players will be tasked with discovering.

Goodbye World

Release date: November 2022

Have you ever wanted to make a video game? Well, now you can through Goodbye World. Two friends are trying to make a new game, but they need to deal with all of the trials and tribulations that come with trying to pursue their passions and also trying to keep themselves afloat.

Have a Nice Death

Release date: March 22, 2023

What is dead cannot die. This platformer will have you dying over its grim but cute graphics. Restore work-death balance with 70 weapons and spells for you to use and upgrade as you hack and slash your way through the game.

Aka

Release date: Dec. 15

Relax in nature, lay on top of a giant capybara, and find inner peace in this cute and cozy game. A variety of settings are available for exploring. Players can go on quests, craft, and feed animals.

Pepper Grinder

Release date: 2023

Those who enjoyed the Sega era of gaming might enjoy this pixel platformer. Use big machines, gather up valuable gems, and defeat your enemies all while digging with your drill as Pepper. Players will need to solve puzzles and dig their way to Pepper’s lost fortune.

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly

Release date: Spring 2023

Get to know your quirky customers as a barista alongside some chill lo-fi beats as you try to find the best brew for them. The visual novel looks great for just soaking in the relaxing vibes while keeping your mind occupied while you learn about the customers that come to your coffee shop.

ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni

Release date: March 9, 2023

Draw out spirits, run away from enemies, and try to become the most powerful demon in ONI: Road to be the Mightiest Oni. If the art style doesn’t draw you in, keep a lookout for the interesting gameplay mechanics and story

DESTA: The Memories Between

Release date: Early 2023

Do you like roguelikes? Story-driven narratives? Do you like to play dodgeball? Well, this game is probably for you. An odd combination of these mechanics will take you through the ways to overcome challenges as you meet some characters along the way.

A Space for the Unbound

Release date: Jan. 19, 2023

Set in the 1990s in rural Indonesia, you’ll follow a couple as they look through the town looking for answers to uncover deep secrets and deal with the threat looming in the darkness.

DORDOGNE

Release date: Spring 2023

This cute art-filled game will bring out your inner photographer. Mimi is a young woman in search of her childhood memories. Go on a creative journey of strong emotions and beautiful visuals set in France.

Botany Manor

Release date: 2023

Do you love plants, but always kill them? Well, now you can finally live in a world where your plants won’t die. Solve puzzles, unearth seeds, and take in your surroundings as you learn more about Arabella, the main character.

Once Upon a Jester

Release date: Nov. 9

If you like chaotic character and story creation like Dungeons and Dragons, you might like this game. Four musicians came together to create this game using improv for the voice acting. Explore the game and laugh at what these four goofballs came up with in this interesting take on gaming improv.

Rogue Legacy 2

Release date: Nov. 9

No adventure is the same in Rogue Legacy 2. Build up your castle and ensure your legacy, and make successors that will have new skills and classes so that you can play with different playstyles each time you name an heir.

Blanc

Release date: Feb. 14, 2023

Players already knew about this game when it was revealed back in June, but plenty are eagerly awaiting this co-op game that combines two unlikely friends. The game is a Nintendo Switch exclusive, so those who want to play it will have to own a Switch.

A Little to the Left

Release date: Nov. 9

For tidy people, or maybe those who aspire to be tidy, this game will be the definition of satisfying. Organize your things, put things in the right order, and enjoy the cute little cat character in the game, who might get in the way sometimes. This game was made by a couple and is inspired by the tidiness and organization of their home.

Sports Story

Release date: December 2022

This sporting RPG will challenge you to master multiple sports in your quest for athletics excellence. You can level up your scores in a number of sports, go on quests, and even explore dungeons.

Other games mentioned: