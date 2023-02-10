Will Hogwarts Legacy have a day one patch?

The official launch date for Hogwarts Legacy is finally here and players all around the world are setting off on their own magical journey for the first time. But before most players jump into the action, they may be wondering whether a day-one patch is required to access the Hogwarts school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Day-one patches have become quite common with new game releases. With a game like Hogwarts Legacy that has been out in early access for a few days now, it would make even more sense for a patch to launch in response to the many bugs and issues that players have already discovered. But is there actually a day-one patch releasing for players?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Related: All Hogwarts Legacy house-exclusive quests: Azkaban, Ollivander’s Heirloom, and more

Is there a day-one patch for Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy does have a day-one patch that all players will need to install before they can run the game when the patch becomes visible to them. Players who have been enjoying an early access period for the game will also still need to install the day-one patch to continue playing, although it will be a day-four patch for them.

The day-one patch is already out for PC players who downloaded the game through Steam, but those playing on console have so far been saying that it is not yet available for them. All console players should continuously check back since the patch should release for them at some point before the official launch day comes to a close.

Image via Avalanche Software

While the small patch on Steam is believed to be the day-one patch that will eventually release for consoles too, many players are also wondering if another patch will be coming by the end of the day. The Hogwarts Legacy team has said nothing about the small patch that players have installed on Steam and most players expected that the day-one patch would be larger to account for more bug fixes and improvements than the rather small patch that appeared on Steam allows for.

What does the day-one patch for Hogwarts Legacy include?

No official patch notes by the Hogwarts Legacy team have been shared, but some comments circulating on Reddit have claimed that the patch includes minor but important fixes like crashing issues, stability fixes, and performance improvements. This information seems to be mostly speculative, however, since official patch notes have not been released.

If the developers officially release any more information about the patch, this article will be updated to include it.