Gamers who play massive open-world RPGs like Hogwarts Legacy often take full advantage of being able to take screenshots and photos of their characters and all the stunning visuals and scenery they can explore.

It’s become a common feature in most titles that fall within the genre, allowing players to capture snippets of their adventures and share them with each other, whether it’s for keepsakes or for the memes.

Cameras do exist in the Harry Potter universe, but they’re not something witches and wizards carry around. So, it begs the question: does Hogwarts Legacy have a photo mode, and if so, how does it work?

Screengrab via Avalanche Software

Does Hogwarts Legacy have photo mode?

Hogwarts Legacy does not have a photo mode, meaning players will need to rely on taking screenshots instead. It’s less than ideal since it will capture a lot of the user interface unless players turn it all off before each and every screenshot in the settings menu, but it’s the only way to do it right now.

That could eventually change down the road though. Other titles like God of War Ragnarök, for example, were released without photo modes but received them in later updates. And if they can make it work in a game based on Norse mythology, it could be on the cards for Hogwarts Legacy too. So, don’t be surprised if it comes at a later date.