Can you sleep in beds in Hogwarts Legacy

The wizarding world has stretched its reach over to next-gen consoles and PCs with the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The title explores the Harry Potter universe around the 1890s, set before the scarred protagonist’s famous storyline.

Hogwarts Legacy dives into goblin and troll battles almost immediately, and as players are thrust into this intense wizarding experience, sometimes we need five minutes of downtime. Players can go to classes and learn new spells, gather new items, and discover lore surrounding all the memorable parts of the franchise.

Or you can go to your common room, where you can talk to other characters, learn details about what makes them tick, or try and get some shut-eye.

Can I use a bed in Hogwarts Legacy?

Image via Avalanche Software

Sometimes you’ll be completing missions under the stars, with not enough sleep to remain alert in your all-important classes. The last thing you want is to sleep during potions class.

Players can use the wait system to change from night to day or vice versa. Unfortunately, the title is missing the option to hop into bed and catch some Z’s. Players won’t be able to sit down on a bench or rest comfortably in bed in Hogwarts Legacy.

Players will have cutscenes or spawn leaping out from underneath the sheets after a mission has been completed, but you can’t actually decide when you want to sleep. The game has a bedtime in mind for you.

Don’t fret, there are a ton of other experiences to be. While sleeping is nice and relaxing, you could be missing out on all the puzzles, enemies, and classes available.