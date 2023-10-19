Honkai players are begging HoYoverse to make this mesmerizing visual bug a feature

Honkai: Star Rail doesn’t feature a lot of bugs, but when it does, players don’t always think they make the game worse.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 18, a player shared a mesmerizing visual bug on Honkai that they actually want to see introduced later in the game as a full-fledged feature.

The bug altered the character’s background screen for a grey and white fog. “Neat visual bug,” wrote the thread’s title. “I like this I want new team background options,” read one of the top-voted comments.

Other users wrote they wanted to get a character background change feature similar to Genshin Impact‘s.

HoYoverse’s flagship title received an update adding the feature this summer, alongside the release of Fontaine and the 4.0 update cycle.

Since the update, the background of characters changed based on the region the character is located in. Characters also obtain a new animation when they join the team.

Funnily enough, the change in Genshin character backgrounds was inspired by Honkai, and now that the update tremendously improved it, the community of the latter game is hoping for more adjustments.

There are many features Genshin players wish to see added to Honkai, too. It’s the case of several quality-of-life elements, such as simple menus for Relics, as well as an enhanced limit on the equivalent of Genshin‘s Resin—Trailblaze Power in Honkai.

Both titles are very different, but the developer seems to experiment with some elements from one title to the other. It’s unclear whether the developer is planning to introduce this to Honkai in the future, though.

About the author