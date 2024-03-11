What is the More Guns module in Helldivers 2 and is it worth it?

As noted by the Ministry of Science, the best way to improve your ship’s firepower is to add more guns. Here’s everything you need to know about the More Guns module in Helldivers 2 and whether it’s worth your hard-earned Samples.

What is the More Guns module in Helldivers 2?

If you can’t see the upgrade effect, we’ve got your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More Guns is a second ship module available for your Super Destroyer’s Orbital Cannons in Helldivers 2. You can find it in the Ship Module tab of the ship management menu under the Orbital Cannons section. The module adds one more barrage/payload to the following orbital Stratagems:

Orbital Gatling Barrage

Orbital Walking Barrage

Orbital 380MM HE Barrage

Orbital 120MM HE Barrage

If you want to equip your ship with more firepower, you can buy the More Guns module for 80 Common Samples and 60 Rare Samples. Keep in mind that you need to unlock the Exploding Shrapnel module first, which will cost you an additional 100 Common Samples.

Is the More Guns module worth it in Helldivers 2?

Sometimes you don’t know what the guys up there are doing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The More Guns module can be worth it if you’re using orbital Stratagems it affects, like the Orbital Walking Barrage. The problem with most of those Stratagems is that they are very inconsistent. If you’ve ever used a 380MM HE Barrage, you know what I mean. Quite often, the payloads hardly hit any targets in the area, leaving them up to you and your fellow Helldivers to deal with.

But More Guns is also a requirement to unlock the Zero-G Breech Loading module. The Zero-G Breech Loading module reduces the cooldown time of most orbital Stratagems by 10 percent, including the Orbital Railcannon Strike, which is one of the strongest Stratagems in Helldivers 2. While 10 percent isn’t that much, it can still benefit you on high difficulties if you’re running meta loadouts.

If you don’t use orbital Stratagems much or don’t think going for the Zero-G Breech Loading module is worth the effort (I don’t blame you), I recommend investing in the Hangar upgrades instead. The trusty Eagle has multiple useful Stratagems, and you can’t go wrong with upgrading them.