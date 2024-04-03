How to kill 20 troopers in Helldivers 2

Personal Orders come in clutch when it comes to earning extra medals in Helldivers 2. Depending on their requirements, you can find yourself in challenging environments. One such Helldivers 2 Personal Order requires players to kill 20 troopers, which may take longer than expected if you never encountered them before.

Recommended Videos

My first encounter with the ‘kill 20 troopers’ Personal Order in Helldivers 2 was during an April 2024 rotation. The wording of this requirement was vague, leaving me to embark on a trial-and-error process to identify the enemy type I needed to target.

What are Troopers in Helldivers 2?

Try again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Troopers are the standard versions of the Automaton forces in Helldivers 2. They’re the most common enemy you’ll encounter in Automaton-controlled planets, and the main reason why this Personal Order is confusing is because it requires you to kill a specific type of Trooper. In my case, I had to take down the ones that carry laser weapons.

Other Trooper types can carry melee weapons or rocket launchers. Depending on when you’re trying to complete this Personal Order, its exact Trooper requirement might change.

Where to find Troopers in Helldivers 2?

Get these automatons out of my sight. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

To find Troopers in Helldivers 2, you should go to the western sectors of the galaxy map where Automatons reign. These basic bots are present on all difficulty levels and can be found patrolling in groups or guarding outposts.

If you’re looking for an exact location for Troopers in Helldivers 2, you can visit any Automaton-controlled planet, and there will be plenty. When it comes to taking down a certain number of targets, I use explosives as much as possible and try to focus on getting headshots to ensure I complete everything promptly. Using the best Automaton loadout and build in Helldivers 2 also helps a great deal when it comes to eliminating Troopers.

