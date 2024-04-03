Category:
How to kill 20 troopers in Helldivers 2

Where and how are we dealing with these troopers?
Gökhan Çakır
Published: Apr 2, 2024 10:51 pm
A Dropship flying in on Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Personal Orders come in clutch when it comes to earning extra medals in Helldivers 2. Depending on their requirements, you can find yourself in challenging environments. One such Helldivers 2 Personal Order requires players to kill 20 troopers, which may take longer than expected if you never encountered them before.

My first encounter with the ‘kill 20 troopers’ Personal Order in Helldivers 2 was during an April 2024 rotation. The wording of this requirement was vague, leaving me to embark on a trial-and-error process to identify the enemy type I needed to target.

What are Troopers in Helldivers 2?

Jump Pack with red light meaning it cannot be used
Try again. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Troopers are the standard versions of the Automaton forces in Helldivers 2. They’re the most common enemy you’ll encounter in Automaton-controlled planets, and the main reason why this Personal Order is confusing is because it requires you to kill a specific type of Trooper. In my case, I had to take down the ones that carry laser weapons.

Other Trooper types can carry melee weapons or rocket launchers. Depending on when you’re trying to complete this Personal Order, its exact Trooper requirement might change.

Where to find Troopers in Helldivers 2?

Automaton
Get these automatons out of my sight. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

To find Troopers in Helldivers 2, you should go to the western sectors of the galaxy map where Automatons reign. These basic bots are present on all difficulty levels and can be found patrolling in groups or guarding outposts.

If you’re looking for an exact location for Troopers in Helldivers 2, you can visit any Automaton-controlled planet, and there will be plenty. When it comes to taking down a certain number of targets, I use explosives as much as possible and try to focus on getting headshots to ensure I complete everything promptly. Using the best Automaton loadout and build in Helldivers 2 also helps a great deal when it comes to eliminating Troopers.

Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.