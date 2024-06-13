How to get and use AR-23A Liberator Carbine in Helldivers 2

It’s time to get dirty, as the Viper Commandos Warbond in Helldivers 2 takes us to the jungle with new gear. The Warbond only has one primary weapon, the AR-23A Liberator Carbine. Here’s how to get it and whether you should spend your hard-earned Warbond Medals on it.

Recommended Videos

How to unlock the AR-23A Liberator Carbine in Helldivers 2

More firepower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AR-23A Liberator Carbine is a new weapon introduced to Helldviers 2 as a part of the Viper Commandos premium Warbond. To unlock the weapon, you have to first buy the Viper Commandos Warbond for 1,000 Super Credits. You can either farm Super Credits by playing the game or buy them for cash, which costs around $10.

The Liberator Carbine is available on the first page of the Warbond and only costs 20 Warbond Medals, so you shouldn’t have a problem getting your hands on it.

This weapon is a compact, modified version of the standard AR-23 Liberator that every Helldiver used at the beginning of their service. The Liberator Carbine is designed for close-quarter encounters, and that shows in its stats.

Here are the AR-23A Liberator Carbine stats:

Damage: 60

Capacity: 45

Recoil: 26

Fire rate: 920

The main differences are the recoil and the fire rate, which are both higher than the AR-23 Liberator (15 and 640, respectively). Keep in mind that just like the standard Liberator, the Liberator Carbine has Light Armor Penetration.

Is AR-23A Liberator Carbine worth it in Helldivers 2?

You have to get closer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The AR-23A Liberator Carbine does its job well but has a few downsides. Because of its higher fire rate, you’re going to run out of ammo much quicker without even noticing. The weapon has seven mags, which means if you go in with a spray-and-pray mentality, you’ll quickly find yourself naked on the battlefield.

For fighting anything farther than five to seven meters, I recommend switching to a burst fire mode. It’s easier to manage recoil that way, and you can still spam the trigger to take advantage of the increased fire rate.

Against Automatons, I highly suggest pairing it with the P-4 Senator from the Steeled Veterans Warbond. The Liberator Carbine is great for getting up close and personal, but you probably don’t want to get too close to something like a shielded Devastator. On the Terminid front, things are a bit easier as bugs naturally have bigger bodies and hitboxes, so spraying the gun won’t cost you as many bullets as it could.

The weapon isn’t a must-have, but it’s a solid option for close-range encounters.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy