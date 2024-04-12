Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to hold Menkent Line, defending Menkent and Lesath

The previous Major Orders from Super Earth were a failure in Helldivers 2, and we have a new focus. Rather than defending five planets, we’re defending two specific ones from the Automaton invasion: Menkent and Lesath.

The Menkent Line takes place in two locations outside of two sectors. We will use this line to establish orbital defenses that should push back the invading Automaton threat surging through the galaxy in Helldivers 2. We can only hold them back and hope liberty prevails against all else.

How to hold Menkent Line, defending Menkent and Lesath in Helldivers 2

Menkent is on the border of the Hydra Sector, and Lesath is in the Lacaille Sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Menkent and Lesath are next to each other on the border between the Hydra and Lacaille Sectors. You can find Menkent in Hydra, and Lesath in Lacaille. Our goal is to defend these two locations in Helldivers 2 and have complete control over them by April 16.

You can assist in granting total control over these regions by completing any mission at these locations. Both are viable targets as we prepare to entrench ourselves in the Automaton conflict. These missions can be completed on any level, but the higher the level, the more support you can give the entire Helldivers 2 effort to bring these locations until Super Earth control. With the new R-36 Eruptor as a primary weapon, you can make short work of the Automatons.

It’s good to see we’re dealing with a smaller threat this time after the previous Major Orders had us defending against the Automatons, who launched a sudden attack. The attack followed us, wiping them out from the galaxy, but it appears that was all false. We now deal with a much larger threat, and they might have even more waiting for us after we’ve dealt with this current challenge. We can expect more in the future, but we can continue fighting against the Automatons in Helldivers 2 and hope for the best.

All Major Order rewards for holding Menketh Line in Helldivers 2

After April 16 arrives for Helldivers 2 players, we should receive rewards for holding the Menketh Line. These rewards are only available if we’ve fully defended Menketh and Lesath. If these locations are under Super Earth control by this point, all players should receive 55 Warbond Medals and our next mission from Super Earth.

