You can earn 2 free Hearthstone packs by watching the Masters Summer Championship on YouTube

When it comes to any card game, the best kind of pack is a free one. And this weekend, you can snag two free Voyage to the Sunken City packs by checking out the Hearthstone Masters Tour on YouTube.

The Masters Summer Championship kicks off this weekend. The top 15 point earners from the first three Masters Tours of the year will compete for a share of a $50,000 prize pool. Competitors will also be aiming for an invite to the 2022 World Championship that is set to take place later in the year. The action will start on Friday, June 3 and games will follow a four-deck, best-of-five Conquest format.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking to snag your two free Voyage to the Sunken City packs, the first thing you’ll need to do is make sure your Battle.net and YouTube accounts are appropriately linked. To do this, you’ll need to head over to the account sharing section of YouTube by clicking here. Once there, you should see a list of services you can connect with your YouTube account.

Once you find Battle.net, click connect, then follow the on-screen instructions to connect your accounts. Now, you’ll be able to earn drops by watching the Hearthstone Masters Tour on YouTube.

The Masters Tour event will last throughout the weekend and players need to watch a total of four hours to earn their two free packs. Luckily, you won’t need to watch all four hours in one sitting since time earned is cumulative.