Yoink! is the latest card revealed for Hearthstone’s Forged in the Barrens

Hearthstone fans are one day closer to an expedition through the Barrens and the card reveals keep coming.

The latest card revealed from the upcoming Forged in the Barrens expansion is a Rogue spell that will undoubtedly become a meme once it finds a place in the meta.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yoink! is a one-cost Rogue spell with a Discover ability. After playing Yoink!, you’ll Discover a Hero Power and set its cost to zero. Your Hero Power will swap back to normal after two uses.

This card will give Rogue the ability to create some interesting plays. The most popular playstyle for Rogue right now is similar to what people call Miracle Rogue. It seems like things are going your way, then suddenly the Rogue plays what seems like 100 cards in a single turn and cuts your life total in half.

Cards like Yoink! give Rogue even more ways to set up sneaky plays. You can bet your life total that Rogue players probably won’t be using this card alone. This will likely be combined with something that makes your Hero Power even stronger. Expect Rogues to use Yoink! to bring some targetable damage down on your face or to armor up in preparation to trade.

You can check out Yoink! and all of the new cards coming to the Rogue class when Forged in the Barrens goes live on March 30.