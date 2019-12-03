Wyrmrest Purifier revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Blizzard Entertainment and Polygon have revealed the latest card for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion, Wyrmrest Purifier.

Wyrmrest Purifier is a two-cost Neutral 3/2 minion with a Battlecry that transforms all Neutral cards from the player’s deck into random ones from their class.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Due to its RNG factor, players may struggle to find success with Wyrmrest Purifier, especially if they have any must-have Neutral cards left in their deck. But the Battlecry can counter any traps, like Bombs or Corrupted Blood, an opponent has set in the player’s deck. Both cards are Neutral and will be removed from the deck when Wyrmrest Purifier is played.

Related: Cobalt Spellkin, EVIL Quartermaster, and Scion of Ruin revealed for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

Despite its use, Wyrmrest Purifier serves a specific purpose and players may find themselves unable to take advantage of the minion’s benefit in most games since only a handful of decks set up Bombs or Corrupted Bloods.

Descent of Dragons launches next week, but fans of the game can pre-order the expansion before it goes live on Dec. 10. The Standard bundle costs $49.99 and includes 60 packs while the Mega bundle, which costs $79.99, features 100 packs and the Deathwing Hero Portrait.