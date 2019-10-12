When does Hearthstone’s Doom in the Tomb event end?

Blizzard Entertainment launched Hearthstone’s Doom in the Tomb event earlier in the week to celebrate Halloween. The event will run until the end of the month, so fans of the game will have plenty of time to get into the spooky spirit and earn all the rewards they can before the festivities end.

The Halloween-themed event features a slew of new activities for fan of the game to try out, including three new weekly Tavern Brawls, a Dual-Class Arena format, and the return of 23 of the game’s most hard-hitting cards to the Standard format.

Each week, fans will get to participate in a new weekly Tavern Brawl. The first two Brawls will be dungeon-like runs. For the first, players will team up with the League of EVIL to explore the Haunted Temple. The next week, players will venture alongside the League of Explorers. To wrap up the event, the final Tavern Brawl will be the Haunted Carousel, in which minions will rotate board positions and players will control a Dreadsteed card.

For the Dual-Class Arena, players will choose a Hero and a Hero Power when they start a new run. In addition to neutral cards, card offerings will come from the two classes players have chosen. The Arena rotation will feature cards from Saviors of Uldum, Journey to Un’Goro, Kobolds and Catacombs, League of Explorers, Rastakhan’s Rumble, and the usual Basic and Standard sets.

For the first two weeks of the event, players will automatically receive an Arena ticket upon login so everyone will have a chance to participate. Anyone who has an active run once the event goes live will have their run terminated and will receive a new ticket.

During the event, fans can pick up discounted card packs. Blizzard is offering fans two pack bundles called Hex and Flex. The Hex Bundle features 20 Rise of Shadows card packs and a random Legendary from the set. Similarly, the Flex Bundle features 20 Saviors of Uldum packs and one of the expansion’s random Legendary. Each of the individual bundles costs $19.99.

The event is scheduled to end on Oct. 30 at 11am CT. Anyone who logs in before the Doom in the Tomb event wraps up will receive five Hearthstone card packs.