When does Hearthstone’s 2019 Winter Veil begin?

Hearthstone’s Winter Veil event is returning for another year. Fans of the game will have a chance to unlock unique rewards and celebrate the holiday season, but the festivities won’t last forever.

This year’s Winter Veil kicks off on Dec. 11 at 12pm CT and will offer players a unique Tavern Brawl to celebrate the occasion. Those who participate in the holiday-themed festivities will receive the Winter Veil Treat card back, which resembles a gingerbread cookie version of the Hearthstone logo.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 17, a new pack bundle named the Winter Veil Wonder Bundle will go on sale featuring a total of 30 card packs for $24.99. Players who purchase the bundle will receive six packs from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project, Rastakhan’s Rumble, Rise of Shadows, and Saviors of Uldum sets.

Three of the sets included in the Winter Veil Wonder Bundle will rotate out of the Standard format early next year. Cards from The Witchwood, The Boomsday Project, and Rastakhan’s Rumble sets will no longer be available to use in the Standard format when the first expansion of 2020 goes live.

Related: Hearthstone adds 3 new heroes to Battlegrounds in latest update

Additionally, the Winter Veil Wonder Bundle will come with a new Druid Hero skin, an animated tree-like creature named Dame Hazelbark, and a matching card back.

This year’s Winter Veil ends on Dec. 31, giving players approximately three weeks to celebrate the holiday season before the festivities end.