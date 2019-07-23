What to expect from the Fire Fest-EVIL’s final Brawl, The Burndown

All month long, players have taken part in Hearthstone’s Fire Fest-EVIL. But this week you can check out the special event’s final Tavern Brawl, The Burndown.

Now that the first two weeks of Blackrock Crash are over, it’s time to take on The Burndown. During the Blackrock Crash, players had the opportunity to play against bosses from Blackrock Mountain. As the number of total bosses that players defeated went up, Blizzard revealed new Saviors of Uldum cards.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This means for the majority of the Fire Fest-EVIL, the community has been working together as a team. That will change with the Burndown, though.

In this new Tavern Brawl, players will be pitted against one another while using a random deck. If you lose the Brawl, you’ll use the deck that defeated you in your next match. The idea behind this Brawl is that Blackrock Mountain only has room for the best decks at the top.

The first time you win a match of the Burndown Tavern Brawl, you’ll earn one Saviors of Uldum card pack. You’ll be able to open your pack when Saviors of Uldum goes live on Aug. 6. You can play the Burndown from July 24 to 31.