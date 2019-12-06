What to expect from Hearthstone's upcoming Winter Veil celebration

The Feast of Winter Veil is an important time of year throughout Azeroth. Coinciding with the real-life holiday season, the Winter Veil celebration always brings some festive fun to Hearthstone and its parent game, World of Warcraft.

This year is no different and Winter Veil continues to draw closer. In addition to the unique character greetings and holiday-themed play boards we’re used to receiving during Winter Veil, Hearthstone players will also get to enjoy a new Tavern Brawl. Starting on Dec. 11, the Tavern will be flooded with snow and holiday cheer. The Brawl will be called Decorating Dalaran and will reward a new exclusive card back.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Fans of holiday-themed baked goods will want to snag this card back since it looks like a Winter Veil inspired toaster pastry. Though the full rules for the Brawl have yet to be revealed, Blizzard has implied that players will be grabbing their favorite ornament and wreaking havoc while attempting to decorate Dalaran.

In addition to the new Brawl, the Feast of Winter Veil will also bring a new pack bundle. Marketed as the perfect gift for any Hearthstone fan, the new Winter Veil Wonder Bundle will become available on Dec. 19. The bundle will be available for purchase at a price of $24.99 until Jan. 7. Packs aren’t the only thing included in this bundle, however. It also includes the new Dame Hazelbark Druid Hero and card back.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

In addition to the Hero and card back, the bundle includes six-packs from five different Hearthstone expansions. Players can use this bundle to beef up their collection with packs from The Witchwood, Rise of Shadows, Saviors of Uldum, The Boomsday Project, and Rastakhan’s Rumble expansions.

Your real-life holiday festivities may still be some time away, but you can start celebrating Winter Veil in Hearthstone on Dec. 11.