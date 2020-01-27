What to expect from Hearthstone’s upcoming Lunar New Year event

If you’re a gamer from China, you’ve probably spent the past week celebrating the Chinese New Year. Those of us who aren’t from China, though, can join in on the celebration thanks to Hearthstone’s upcoming Lunar New Year event.

Much like its FPS cousin Overwatch, this year, Hearthstone will also allow players to participate in the Lunar festivities. Starting on Jan. 29, players will receive the first of eight themed quests. Unlike normal quests, the Lunar New Year quest will reward both gold and dust. Depending on how much Blizzard decides to award for each quest, this could be a great way to beef up your collection a bit for free.

The highlight of the Lunar New Year festivities will be a Tavern Brawl called Lunar Blessings. During this Brawl, players will have the opportunity to choose a class. After doing so, players will receive a random deck, but they’ll also get the choice between three different Blessings. These Blessings are Chinese New Year themed and each has a special buff that will carry over into the Brawl.

This means certain classes will mesh better with certain buffs. If you’d like to start strategizing ahead of time, you can check out the list of Blessings below.

Blessing of the Dog : When you summon a minion, give it Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Mastiff.

: When you summon a minion, give it Deathrattle: Summon a 1/1 Mastiff. Blessing of the Pig : Whenever you summon a minion, add a coin to your hand.

: Whenever you summon a minion, add a coin to your hand. Blessing of the Rat : Minions that cost (three) or less gain Reborn.

: Minions that cost (three) or less gain Reborn. Blessing of the Ox : Minions gain three Health.

: Minions gain three Health. Blessing of the Tiger : Minions gain one Attack.

: Minions gain one Attack. Blessing of the Rabbit : Minions that cost (three) or less gain Rush.

: Minions that cost (three) or less gain Rush. Blessing of the Dragon : Every time you play a spell, add a random Dragon to your hand.

: Every time you play a spell, add a random Dragon to your hand. Blessing of the Snake : Minions that cost (three) or less gain Stealth.

: Minions that cost (three) or less gain Stealth. Blessing of the Horse : Spells cost (one) less.

: Spells cost (one) less. Blessing of the Sheep : At the start of your turn, restore three Health to a damaged friendly character.

: At the start of your turn, restore three Health to a damaged friendly character. Blessing of the Monkey : At the end of your turn transform a random friendly minion to one that costs (one) more.

: At the end of your turn transform a random friendly minion to one that costs (one) more. Blessing of the Rooster: Whenever you use your hero power deal two damage to a random enemy.

Even if you aren’t someone who’s usually interested in the Tavern Brawl, you’ll still have eight worthwhile quests to look forward to. Hearthstone’s Lunar New Year event kicks off on Jan. 29.